DMV shutting down Lebanon, other offices in Oregon for summer

Lebanon high school students who want to schedule their driving exams over the summer at their local DMV office will have to look elsewhere when the site shuts down next week.

Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is closing six of its 60 offices, including Lebanon's, for 90 days while it moves workers to larger sites to deal with a summer influx of customers.

Friday, May 27 is the last day the offices are open. Public notice about the closures will go out the same day, DMV spokesperson David House said on Thursday afternoon, May 26.

“We just made the decision,” he said.

Some employees found out Monday that their job would move from relatively small offices to large- and mid-sized offices to keep lines moving.

House mentioned offices in Ashland, Cave Junction and Lakeview while discussing closures in a phone interview but would not confirm precisely which sites the state will shutter. He said the department will release the closures and more details in a news release Friday.

Oregon started closing DMV offices in the winter when staff became hard to find and hours behind the desk at especially remote offices hard to fill, House said.

“They’ve had to do that almost every day,” he said. “It became a problem this year.”

The state typically sees an uptick in DMV business from June to September when teens are between school years, House said.

But many state offices are struggling to fill job vacancies. At larger DMV sites, such as those in Corvallis and Albany, House said the shortage means slower response times to in-person visits.

House — who said he grew up in Salem, earned his Oregon driver’s license in 1979 and has worked at state DMV for about two decades — has never seen a worker shortage like the one he said is closing offices now.

“Everyone everywhere is asking where are the applicants,” he said.

The squeeze is on

At smaller offices, including Ashland and Lakeview, where two to four employees dole out permits and licenses and tests to relatively small or remote populations, just one employee may work or the office may close entirely.

“The impact is everywhere,” House said. “We’re short-staffed everywhere.”

House said DMV had one employee in its Ashland office Thursday, May 26, at a site that usually has as many as four. That employee was sent to nearby Medford to help, which brought the workforce there to five employees.

Medford is supposed to staff up to 17, House said.

He acknowledged potential hardship for DMV customers in those remote locations. In far-flung Lakeview in south Central Oregon, a closure would send customers to Klamath Falls — nearly 100 miles to the east.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, Lebanon’s closure adds about ½ hour of driving to Corvallis or Albany for customers in the Santiam River Canyon.

House suggested using web-based or mail-based services.

“I don’t think there’s anything more that they can do if the can’t get service by mail or online,” he said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media.

