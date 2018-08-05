As Ryan Griffin played the first set of the day on the main stage of the Oregon Jamboree Saturday, the crowd was a little small, at least compared to the crowds for the evening performances.
But what the crowd enduring midday heat to catch the country singer lacked in size they made up for in enthusiasm.
“You all are fierce,” Griffin told the crowd. “You are small, but fierce.”
Among those who enduring the sun were Hailie Bishop, an 18-year-old from Bend, and her mom Leah Bishop who have been coming to the jamboree together yearly for Hailie’s entire life.
Leah Bishop said they try to see the most of the earlier sets.
“Otherwise we would have missed some incredible acts over the years,” said Leah Bishop.
“Being able to see some of these early artists and then see them get really big is cool,” said Hailie Bishop.
Leah Bishop recalled seeing Miranda Lambert early in her rise to fame during a year she played at 4 p.m.
“I remember thinking she was really good,” she said.
Hailie Bishop said one of her favorite discoveries was a group called Home Free, which does a cappella country music.
“I’m a music nerd and that they are country music and they do a cappella, I was like ‘how did I not know this was a thing?’” she said.
Leah Bishop said some of her favorite moments were when Keith Urban goes out into the crowd during his performances.
“I touched him once,” she said.
“I touched Carrie Underwood last year,” added Hailie Bishop. “There are so many (favorite memories) it’s hard to pick one.”
Hailie Bishop said it’s hard to tell what acts will get really big — but she was really impressed by Griffin this year.
Leah Bishop said she thinks what makes the Jamboree so special is how all of Sweet Home comes together to make it happen.
“Something like this will only work with that kind of cooperation and that’s what makes this. Everyone puts in a tremendous effort and it shows and that’s why we keep coming back,” she said.
Jennifer Allen, a McMinnville resident in her second year at the event, listened to Griffin from a shaded area near the smaller second stage while playing games with some friends. She said part of the reason they came out early was to stake their claim on good seats and check out the vendors, but it was also a chance to discover some new artists and relax with her friends.
“I like country music and it’s a great place to discover new artists and hang out with people who have similar interests,” she said.
Gates open at the Jamboree at 11 a.m. today on the sports fields behind Sweet Home High School, off 18th Street in Sweet Home. One-day general admission tickets are $110. Visit oregonjamboree.com for more information.
