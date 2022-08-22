Developer returns for third time with Corvallis apartment-shops plan

Creekside Center, a longtime proposed development at the northwest corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard, is coming before city decision-makers again.

On 8 1/2 acres, Medford-based Creekside 53 LLC wants permission to build 76 apartment units, a combined retail building and drive-thru facility — what's likely to be a pharmacy — and a convenience store with a fueling station, according to city documents.

The site itself has several development obstacles: documents indicate it’s in a floodway and 100-year floodplain, and features a riparian corridor as well as protected wetland. Aside from the natural complications, the site is bordered by roads under county (Southwest 53rd Street) and state (Philomath Boulevard) jurisdictions.

“It’s a challenging site, to be sure,” Rian Amiton, a city senior planner, said.

The initial submittal is “very incomplete,” Amiton said, basically just an application form with no narrative or graphic exhibits. When the application is complete, the city will schedule a public hearing to give the community a chance to weigh in.

“I expect it’ll be at least a couple of months out,” Amiton said.

It’s not the first time the owner has sought to develop the site, according to Amiton, who said the city signed off on plans in 2009, and amendments were approved in 2017. Those approvals expired in 2019, making this the third iteration, he said.

The history is a bit complex. Amiton said the 2009 application was approved by the City Council after a Planning Commission decision was appealed. It was then appealed to the state Land Use Board of Appeals, which remanded the matter back to the city. He said it was ultimately approved again in 2013.

The 2013 application was a staff-level review and approval, which went through without appeal, Amiton said, adding that approval reconfigured building footprints, reduced the overall development and building square footage, and relocated the drive-thru facility to a different building within the site.

The new application involves a larger area than the original two application packages, as now the residentially-zoned tax lot to the north of the creek is included, Amiton said.

The project description also includes two new public streets on the site and the preservation of two land tracts related to Dunawi Creek and adjacent natural features.

Creekside Center developer Bret Fox owns the land along with a handful of partners. He’s been involved with the project from the beginning. Acknowledging the challenges, he said over time his team has improved the project in addressing them. The city's codes and guidelines have become more restrictive over the years as well, he added.

It’s too soon to say what it will cost to develop the land, Fox said. He also isn’t ready to say which companies might occupy the development, but he did confirm he’s planning for the building on the corner to be a small pharmacy with a drive-up window.

“There is some negative sentiment about drive-thrus, but in this case I think for a small pharmacy it’s a good feature to have,” he said, noting that sick people among others might be more comfortable using the window service. He doesn’t expect any major traffic impact from the drive-thru.

A recent neighborhood meeting produced positive feedback, Fox said, with nearby residents invited to participate. He said the meeting was well attended and helped determine concerns and challenges that need addressing. There may be additional community input opportunities as the project advances.

On top of city planning steps, Fox anticipates working with the Oregon Department of Transportation and Benton County on requirements related to the roads.

While he doesn’t want to be overly optimistic given how long the project has been in the works, Fox is hopeful to break ground in around a year if things go to plan.

