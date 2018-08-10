A Benton County Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired two shots while responding to a call regarding a domestic disturbance Wednesday night, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin said Sgt. Ryan Moody fired the shots. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. Moody has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1992.
Undersheriff Greg Ridler said Moody has been placed on paid administrative leave until a review of the shooting is complete, which is standard procedure following officer-involved shootings.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the disturbance call at about 10 p.m. on Ervin Road, which is about five miles southwest of Philomath. No one was arrested in relation to the incident, Joslin said. He said the only shots fired during the event were fired by the deputy. He declined to release more details about the incident at this time.
Because a sheriff’s deputy was involved in the shooting, the Albany Police Department, an independent agency, is leading the investigation into what happened, he said. Albany police are working in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office and the Benton County Major Crime Team.
The major crime team is involved because of the level of force used, Joslin said. He said the Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the investigation.
“The use of force protocol, which is to be applied in all instances of officer-involved shootings, is being followed in order to thoroughly look into the appropriateness of the use of force in this particular incident,” he said.
Joslin said the investigation should be completed and a formal report made public by the District Attorney’s Office within the next two to three weeks.
