Dems blast Dems for 'arrogant' moves as 2022 redistricting starts

All in just one week.

The Supreme Court set the deadline to get the maps by Sept. 27. Any lawsuits against the maps would go directly to the Supreme Court.

The anger displayed by DeFazio and Schrader, the two Democrats who criticized Kotek, was largely due to a possible nightmare scenario for the duo.

If the unbalanced pair of panels couldn’t come up with a plan or if Brown rejected it, the fallback would split the fate of redistricting in two.

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who gave Democrats the state’s official job of election referee after four years under Republicans, would handle the legislative maps.

As a former Democratic state senator from Portland, Fagan is no neophyte on the political ramifications of the new districts.

But the congressional maps would go to a special five-judge panel who not only would have to rejigger the five existing congressional districts but shoehorn in a sixth one the state was awarded on the basis of its growth.

That could submarine DeFazio and Schrader’s implicit desire to have their increasingly competitive districts given a larger chunk of Democratic votes to make re-election safer.