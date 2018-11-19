The attorney for former Corvallis City Councilor Mark Page says he still needs more time to investigate the felony weapons case against Page.
Page and his court-appointed counsel, Thomas Hill, made a brief appearance Monday morning before Benton County Circuit Court Judge David Connell. Hill requested an additional 30 days to work on the case. Senior Assistant Attorney General Shannon Sullivan, the special prosecutor who is representing the state in the case, agreed to the delay. Page is due back in court Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m.
Page was not asked any questions nor did he make any statement.
Page is facing a series of charges stemming from a July 21 incident at his house on Southwest Touchstone Place. Page is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges of menacing that constitutes domestic violence, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. Additionally, Page is charged with seven counts of recklessly endangering another person for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun through the window of a car in which seven people were passengers.
Monday’s appearance was a status check. At a status check the parties usually let the court know if the case is going to be resolved, at which point a plea and sentencing hearing date would be set, or that the matter cannot be resolved, in which case a trial will be set.
Page, who was elected in November 2016, moved out of Ward 8 in May but was allowed to retain his seat because he was two-thirds of the way into his two-year term when he changed his residency. Page was replaced by Corvallis School Board member Ed Junkins, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 6 election and participated in a Nov. 8 City Council work session. Junkins was scheduled to be sworn in Monday night.
If Page had been convicted of a felony while in office his council seat would have been vacated, according to the city charter.