December brings snow to Corvallis, did you see it?

Forecasters said the chance of snow in the mid-Willamette Valley on Thursday, Dec. 1 was slight, but you can change that to certain — at least in parts of Corvallis.

A snow flurry targeted Oregon State University and parts west on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service out of Portland said that there was another chance of rain and snow showers before 10 Thursday night.

That's followed by a slight chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Some thunder is also possible, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of precipitation was 30%, with new snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

But even more slight chances are possible. Friday will see another chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow level will hit 1700 feet in the afternoon Friday. Expect it to be cloudy, with a high near 42 and winds south southeast 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

By 4 a.m. Saturday, yet another "slight" chance of snow may very well be on tap, the service said.