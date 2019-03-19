Da Vinci Days is planning a series of five speakers for its STEAM series which serves as the spring events for the festival.
The lectures, organized around the theme of “making waves,” will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 SW Western Blvd.
“We’re looking at waves through several exciting lenses,” said Eric Nielsen, chair of the the da Vinci Days Board of Directors. “Throughout the series we’ll focus on topics related to science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.”
The programs are free, family-friendly and no registration is required. Here is the list of programs:
April 2: “Echoes from the Deep: Exploring the oceans through acoustics” will feature David Mellinger, associate professor of marine bioacoustics at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.
April 9: “Good Vibrations: The spider web harp” will be presented by OSU engineering researchers Ross Hatton, Chet Udell and Andrew Otto.
April 16: “Marine Energy: What, Where, Why, How and OSU” will be given by Bryson Robertson, director of the Pacific Marine Energy Center and an associate professor in the OSU College of Engineering.
April 23: “Water Stories: An Artist’s Journey” will feature Shelley Jordon, a national known artist and professor of fine arts in the OSU College of Liberal Arts.
April 30: “Can Math Save lives? The science of forecasting sneaker waves on the Oregon Coast” will be given by Tuba Ozkan-Haller, professor in the College of Engineering at OSU.
For more information on the speaker series and the July 19-21 summer events at the Benton County Fairgrounds go to davincidays.org.