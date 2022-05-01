Crowd turns out for Monroe Festival

Featuring wine tastings, a BBQ cook-off, live music, classic cars and a trolley ride full of local history, the second annual Monroe Festival included something for everyone.

The event was spread out around downtown Monroe, with crowds circulating among vendor booths, checking out shops and displays, and soaking up the picturesque rural scenery of the town, whose economy is reportedly driven by Christmas tree farming.

Among the festival attractions, the Monroe Arts Association presented a pair of unique opportunities: a chance to see a woodturning artist in action and also a wool-spinning demonstration as part of its “Down on the Farm” themed gallery exhibit.

“We wanted to bring something forward with fiber arts and some of the old traditions we used to make our clothing sustainable,” said Layle McCord, Monroe Arts Association executive director.

McCord inherited a classic pedal-powered wool-spinning wheel from her mother-in-law, who was a quilter, spinner and knitter. Her son shears sheep for a living and provides her with wool, which she uses to make sweaters, blankets and more that she gives away or uses herself. And she really enjoys showing kids how it works.

“It’s a way for them to get involved,” McCord said. “We try to make it fun and interesting and invite them to come back and learn. “

Another art form from the past, woodturning uses a lathe and hand tools to create everything from art to jewelry to dishes. Brian Greene, who’s been working with wood for around 40 years, does it for fun. He also teaches classes on it for the association.

"When you see them walk out the door with a grin on their face and something they never thought they could have made on a piece of equipment, that’s worth more than money,” Greene said.

