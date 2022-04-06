Weeks before trial, Lebanon man faces more serious assault charge

With just a few weeks before trial, a Lebanon man is facing a more serious assault charge stemming from a domestic violence report.

Rohan Alexander Duncan, 43, was formally charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence) in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 6; a trial is scheduled to start later in April.

Duncan was arraigned on an indictment on Wednesday afternoon. He also was charged with fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, both of which also were labeled as domestic violence.

Judge Keith Stein set Duncan’s bail at $50,000, the minimum for such a serious offense.

Duncan is scheduled for a one-day jury trial in the case on April 22.

The crimes allegedly occurred at about 4 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 38600 block of First Creek Drive near Lebanon and were investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Duncan was initially charged with attempted second-degree assault on Feb. 25, but a grand jury changed that to second-degree assault in the indictment.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison upon conviction. Those convicted of Measure 11 crimes are not eligible for good time, earned time or other reductions. They must serve every day of their sentence.

During Wednesday’s brief teleconference hearing, Duncan appeared from the Linn County Jail. Defense attorney Tyler Reid represented all defendants in the afternoon session of arraignments, and entered not guilty pleas on Duncan’s behalf.

The accuser in the case is a man known to Duncan.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the accuser and a witness told investigators that Duncan pushed the accuser to the ground and into a table and chairs.

The accuser said that he and Duncan then traded blows. During the scuffle, Duncan grabbed a crystal the size of a softball and tried to use it, and also tried to push his thumb into the accuser’s left eyeball, the accuser told a deputy.

Duncan told a deputy that the accuser had engaged him in a fight and tried to use a fork to attack him, the affidavit states.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to clarify that the new charge of assault 2 replaced a less serious charge of attempted assault 2.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

