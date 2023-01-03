Update: Corvallis man arrested in connection to car chase and shooting

Albany police have arrested a Corvallis man on suspicion of multiple charges — including attempted murder — in connection to a car chase that ended with troopers shooting the suspect.

Officers arrested Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, 40, after Oregon State Police troopers shot him under the Pacific Boulevard overpass in Albany on Monday, Jan. 2.

He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3 on two counts attempted murder, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and reckless driving.

During the arraignment, the prosecution alleged the incident was an attempted suicide by cop.

The chase

The shooting followed a car chase that started when Corvallis police attempted to stop a black 1997 Honda on Peoria Road south of Highway 34 at around 11:45 a.m., according to an Albany Police Department news release.

Authorities say Schmidt-Shelton did not stop for the marked police vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at the police vehicles. Two Corvallis Police Department vehicles pursed Schmidt-Shelton as he reportedly drove through rural southwest Linn County and east on Bell Plain Drive to Highway 99E. At this point, OSP and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

Albany police officers deployed spike strips on the road near Beta Drive and 53rd Avenue, which resulted in the vehicle losing two tires. Schmidt-Shelton allegedly continued the pursuit into Albany, where OSP “utilized a forcible stopping technique on the suspect vehicle” near the Albany train depot, according to the news release.

Troopers then shot the suspect at the overpass, according to Albany police.

Medics transported Schmidt-Shelton to Samaritan Albany General Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Roads near the overpass were closed following the shooting. Detectives from the Linn and Benton County Major Crime Team processed the crime scene and reopened the highways at about 10 p.m., police said.

Held in jail

During Tuesday's arraignment, Judge Michael Wynhausen ordered Schmidt-Shelton be held without bail in the Linn County Jail, citing an extreme risk to the public's safety.

Wynhausen appointed Kent Hickam as defense attorney. The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Feb. 6.