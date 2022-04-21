Unaccounted-for dead body found in casket at Harrisburg cemetery ID'd

A dead man who was found in a wooden box at a cemetery near Harrisburg has been identified, weeks after his body was discovered.

Randall Louis Lloyd, 59, was identified by his fingerprints, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The agency said Lloyd has ties to Washington and Idaho but most recently Eugene.

Preliminary findings from the autopsy show Lloyd died of natural causes, but the toxicology results are still pending, according to LCSO.

Detectives are still investigating who left Lloyd’s body at the cemetery and why. Anyone with information about Lloyd or the incident should contact Detective Scott Tennant at 541-967-3950.

Lloyd’s body was first discovered around 11:45 a.m. March 31 at the Masonic Cemetery off of Powerline Road, according to Capt. Brandon Fountain. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious wooden box at the cemetery. A news release from LSCO said the box appeared to be a hand-built casket.

After discovering the body, investigators spoke with the cemetery board of directors who said there were no scheduled burials and they couldn’t explain why a casket was left there.

On Tuesday, April 19, Fountain said detectives planned to release the identity of the body later in the week. He said detectives were working a lead and were hesitant to release the information to the public at that time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0