Two women escape from Oregon Youth Authority custody in Albany

Two women committed to the Oregon Youth Authority ran away from the Young Women’s Transition Program in Albany on Monday, May 16.

The pair were both attending a supervised treatment program when they left without permission, according to a news release from Oregon Youth Authority. Warrants have been issued, according to the news release, and law enforcement has been notified.

The two runaways are Kayli Benshoof, 19, and Savanah Howes, 19. Benshoof was committed to OYA custody in December out of Columbia County. Howes was committed to OYA custody in July 2020 out of Multnomah County.

“We want to locate these youth quickly to ensure their safety,” Jenny Smith, an authority spokesperson said in the news release. “If members of the public encounter the youth, please call 911.”

According to Oregon Youth Authority, the Young Women’s Transition Program is a step-down transitional facility designed to prepare youth for their return to the community. Transitional facilities have lower security than youth correctional facilities.

These types of facilities are meant for youth who have “made significant progress in their treatment and reformation plans,” according to OYA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0