Two suspects arrested for armed robbery in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in an April armed robbery at a Lebanon gold dealer.

According to a news release from LPD, police arrested Anthony Wade Holden, 32, of Lebanon and Corey Brandon Wreyford, 31, of Sweet Home. The two were located Thursday, June 23 and lodged in Linn County Jail.

Holden was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft. Wreyford, AKA Ford in court documents, was arrested on alleged charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, felon in possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm at another.

According to the news release, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at Cash for Gold Now in Lebanon on April 14 at around 4:41 p.m. The caller said two men wearing motorcycle helmets took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint. The suspects then reportedly fled on a motorcycle, according to LPD.

Lebanon police, assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department and Oregon State Police, searched for the suspects after they reportedly fled. The motorcycle suspected to have been used by the suspects was found abandoned, outside the city limits of Lebanon shortly after the robbery was reported.

The two men were arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday, June 24. Holden was arraigned on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft. Wreyford was arraigned on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents allege the two stole cash and/or gold in the amount of $1,000 or more.

If anyone has information regarding the case, they are encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Jeremy Weber at 541-258-4342 or Detective Tim Trahan at 541-258-4318.

