Lebanon police have arrested two men in connection to suspected child abuse.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Caden James Waskom and 35-year-old Todd Allen Daniel Altherr, both of Lebanon, on suspicion of third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment, according to an agency news release.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31 at around midnight, Lebanon police responded to a report of suspicious injuries to a 1-year-old child.

The child’s parents brought him to the Lebanon Community Hospital before medics transported the child to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emmanuel for additional care and treatment, police said.

Detectives responded to the hospital and learned two men — Waskom and Altherr — were in care of the child when the injuries happened. The pair were known to the child’s parents.

The injuries to the child were consistent with statements detectives received during investigation, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Glover at 541-258-4326 or Lt. Ryan Padua at 541-258-4325.

Both men were arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday, Feb. 3. In a notice filed with the court, the prosecution stated its intent to seek an enhanced sentence should Altherr be found guilty.

The notice alleged Altherr has been “persistently involved in similar offenses” and was on probation or post-prison supervision for a similar offense at the time of the crime.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Altherr was convicted of first-degree criminal mistreatment in 2020 for causing injury to a dependent in his care. He was also convicted of third-degree assault in 2015 for causing injury to a victim under the age of 10.