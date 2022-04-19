Two Lebanon fire chiefs leaving district, one to Sweet Home

Big changes are coming to the Lebanon Fire District.

Two long-time veterans are leaving the district in May: Battalion Chief Nick Tyler, 43, and Division Chief Jason Bolen, 47. The two have a combined 48 years of fire service experience.

Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said in a news release announcing the departures he was proud of both men and the way they served the Lebanon community.

Heading home

Tyler’s last day will be May 6. Later in May, he’ll be stepping up as fire chief of Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District. Tyler will be replacing outgoing Chief Dave Barringer.

“The thing I’m most looking forward to about returning to Sweet Home Fire is being home,” Tyler said in an email. “Being given the opportunity to lead my home town department is very special to me. The members of Sweet Home Fire are amazing firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. I feel very fortunate and humbled for this next chapter in my career.”

Tyler moved to Sweet Home in 1991 and has been with the Lebanon Fire District since 2007. He said he always wanted to be in public service and after serving in the Navy, he enrolled at Linn-Benton Community College for the school’s criminal justice program.

He started in Sweet Home as a volunteer firefighter and within a year was a part of the district’s intern program. He was later hired full time.

“After about three months of being a volunteer firefighter, I fell in love with it,” Tyler said. “I talked to my wife and switched gears and started pursuing my degree in Emergency Medical Services to become a paramedic.”

In 2007, Tyler decided to join Lebanon Fire District where he was hired as a firefighter/medic. He later worked as an engineer/medic, and in 2015 was promoted to lieutenant. In 2017, he was promoted to battalion chief.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

“What attracted me to Lebanon was the ability to gain more experience as a firefighter,” he said. “Being a larger organization in a larger community, there was more opportunity to work on a fire engine, run more calls and develop as a firefighter.”

A defining moment in his career, Tyler said, was when he was promoted to lieutenant and put in charge of a multimillion-dollar federal grant. He said this opportunity helped him to grow professionally and improve his leadership skills.

Now, he’ll take those leadership skills to a new job closer to home. But he’ll remember his years in Lebanon fondly.

“I will miss the people of Lebanon Fire District the most,” he said. “I have spent the last 15 years working and living with them. They are like family to me.”

A new challenge

Bolen is moving a little farther away from home: He’s heading to Bend where he has accepted a deputy chief role with Bend Fire & Rescue. He’ll be the department’s new fire marshal. His last day with LFD is May 5.

“Stepping up into a larger department (although it is the same role) is going to be challenging for me,” Bolen said. “If you're not challenging yourself, you kind of get stagnant and, not that I'm stagnant here, but I want to I want to continue to push I've been like that my whole life.”

Bolen grew up in Santa Barbara, California and moved to Lebanon to live with his parents when he was 19. He was on academic probation at the time and lost his financial aid at the college he was attending. He joked that it’s hard to go to school on the beach.

Within a few weeks of living in Oregon, he had started volunteering as a firefighter with LFD in 1994.

“No day is ever the same here,” Bolen said. “And then you can help people in some of their worst times, … so that was appealing to me. Doing something good for my community was appealing to me.”

Bolen rose through the ranks over the last two decades. He started working part time for $4.25 an hour. After completing his EMT and other trainings, he was hired full time. He tested at multiple fire departments all over the state but ended up right where he already was.

He said Lebanon has been a great place to learn and grow. During his time in Lebanon, he also served as a city councilor. He met his wife in Lebanon and has raise their two kids here too. The city means a lot to him both personally and professionally.

Whether it were fires, traffic accidents or medical issues, he’s seen it all. And now, he’s taking more than 20 years of experience with him to his next endeavor.

“It was slow at first and then all of a sudden, you blink your eyes and you're one of the old guys,” he said. “You go from asking questions to having people ask you questions.”

Bolen was promoted to engineer/medic in 2005, to lieutenant in 2009 and to his current position as division chief of fire and life safety in 2016. He also serves as fire marshal.

Although he’s moving to a bigger city, he’s not going to forget the impact this small town had on him any time soon.

“I was 19 years old when I came here and didn't know what I wanted to do and didn't know what my life had in front of me,” Bolen said. “And I never would have guessed it would have been this. So little Lebanon has given me a lot.

"And I'm really thankful for it.”

Going forward

According to the news release from LFD, a replacement process for Tyler's position is being developed and Deputy Fire Marshal Ken Foster will serve as interim fire marshal. Engineer Candace Hedding will be interim deputy fire marshal as of May 1.

The fire district will have a combined farewell event for Tyler and Bolen from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5 p.m. at the MBVA Event Room, 550 Main St., Lebanon. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.