Two Corvallis nurses disciplined by Oregon State Board of Nursing

Two Corvallis nurses have been disciplined by the Oregon State Board of Nursing in October.

The board issued a fine against Karen Keuneke’s registered nursing license for practicing nursing without a current Oregon license. The board first issued her license in September 1982.

According to disciplinary documents, Keuneke’s license expired May 2, but she continued to practice nursing at a Corvallis senior living home. On Aug. 2, Keuneke discovered her license had expired, and she handed over her nursing duties to another registered nurse and stopped working, disciplinary documents said.

Keuneke reported herself to the board. She practiced nursing without a valid license a total of 59 days between May and August. As a result, the board imposed a civil penalty of $1,445.

Keuneke wasn’t the only Corvallis nurse in trouble with the board.

The board suspended the registered nurse license of David Norton for failing to cooperate with the board during an investigation. The board first issued Norton’s license in March 2003.

Disciplinary documents said on or around July 26, someone reported Norton to the board for allegedly slapping and flicking the hands of a resident. The board subsequently opened an investigation into the matter.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

On Aug. 17, the board mailed a letter to Norton requesting an interview to discuss the allegations and asking Norton to send a written statement about the allegations as well as current work history. According to the disciplinary documents, Norton failed to follow the board’s orders.

On Sept. 1, the board sent another letter to Norton saying he must contact the board within five business days to schedule an interview to discuss the allegations. Norton did not do so.

A few weeks later on Sept. 23, the board mailed a notice of proposed suspension to Norton and granted him 20 days to request a hearing. Norton did not request a hearing within the 20 days, thus resulting in the suspension of his license.

His license is suspended for at least two weeks and will continue to be suspended until he cooperates with the board’s investigation, according to the Oregon State Board of Nursing.