Two Albany men get 7.5 years for stabbing

Two Albany men have each been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison in connection to an Oct. 11 stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

John Wesley Kersey, 72, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 20.

"I'm sorry I done it, but I did it," Kersey said to Linn County Circuit Court Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish.

Kersey’s plea and sentencing hearing was initially set for Wednesday, Jan. 18, but was postponed after Kittson-MaQatish worried about the defendant’s medical condition, his ability to make a decision due to pain and his motivation.

Carl William Serpa, 39, pleaded no contest to assault in the first degree also on Friday.

Prosecutor Robert Beaver stated Serpa is Kersey’s grandson, although a DNA test is yet to confirm that.

Kersey was arrested Oct. 11 for allegedly hitting a 36-year-old Arizona man with his car and then stabbing him. Kersey was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Oct. 12 on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Co-defendants Serpa and Michael Allen Kulp, 31, were both arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a Linn County Sheriff's Office news release.

Court documents allege Kulp used a dangerous weapon on the victim, Serpa stabbed the victim with a knife and Kersey hit the victim with his car and then stabbed him.

According to previous reporting by Mid-Valley Media, the victim reportedly walked 250 feet before finding someone who would help. A truck operator found the victim and called in the stabbing.

Medics transported the victim by ambulance to Lebanon Hospital and later to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis by Life Flight. He suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

Kittson-MaQatish dismissed Kersey's additional charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

She called the incident "awfully horrific."

Linn County Circuit Judge Michael Wynhausen dismissed Serpa's additional charges as well.

A final resolution conference in Kulp’s case is set for Jan. 26.