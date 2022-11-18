Trooper makes fentanyl bust in Linn County

An Oregon State Police trooper made a fentanyl bust on Interstate 5 near Albany on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a senior trooper stopped a passenger vehicle for failure to drive within its lane of travel on I-5 northbound near milepost 227, south of Albany, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed "signs of criminal activity" and requested consent to search the vehicle. The occupants of the car obliged, the news release said, although it did not describe what types of "signs" tipped off the trooper.

During the search, the trooper discovered five large plastic bags with around 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in the trunk of the car.

The driver was identified as Jose Manuel Gonzalez Obeso, 22, and the passenger was Carla Joanna Castillo Arce, 18. Both are from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Police released the suspects after interviewing them about their involvement. According to OSP, potential charges will be referred to the United States Attorney's Office.

Detectives from the OSP Criminal Investigations Division Drug Enforcement Section, special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration based in Salem and the United States Attorney’s Office District of Oregon based in Portland all assisted with the investigation.