Trailer comes detached from truck, kills Albany man on Highway 20

  • Video courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation

Between North Albany and Corvallis, U.S. 20 is a rural two-lane highway with heavy commuter traffic of more than 18,000 vehicles a day. Safety improvements are being proposed, to be installed in two phases. For the first phase, take a look at how median acceleration lanes would work at Grang…

Highway 20, between Corvallis and Albany, was the site of another fatal collision this week, this time between a trailer that became unhinged and compact car.

At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, a small, unloaded trailer being pulled behind a Ford Ranger traveling westbound near Hyak Park detached and hit a Honda Civic headed the opposite direction, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The Civic then left the roadway and hit a telephone pole, the release said. The driver of the Civic, a 69-year-old male from Albany, was transported by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Ranger, 42-year-old Nicholaus Cotter of Lebanon, was uninjured, according to the news release. He was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangering, was issued multiple traffic violations, and was released at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. David Iverson at 541-230-0984 or email david.iverson@co.benton.or.us.

Other crashes

This week's crash follows two others in a single weekend in mid-December. The first was a two-vehicle crash Dec. 18 that took the life of a Corvallis community leader, Andrea Thornberry

On Wednesday, Benton County sheriff's deputies arrested a 24-year-old Corvallis man in connection with the accident, alleging he was intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration level of above .2. 

The day before that collision, an 87-year-old woman died in a multivehicle crash near Granger Avenue. No arrests have been made yet in that incident.

The spate prompted Oregon state Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, D-Corvallis, to ask the Oregon Department of Transportation to reassess safety conditions on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue and Independence Highway. 

Although ODOT is mid-project with $28.2 million in safety upgrades, transportation officials responded with some quick fixes: The agency put up an additional sign at Granger Avenue and also reduced the space between orange barrels along the highway shoulders to make it easier to identify the lanes of travel.

Trailer safety

In its news release, the Benton County Sheriff's Office included a warning about using a trailer, which requires knowledge about the size and weight of the trailer, correct hitching techniques, appropriate load-securing methods, proper cargo loading and weight distribution.

To prevent another tragedy, deputies suggest motorist review the Oregon Department of Transportation safety guidelines at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Safety/Documents/TowingATrailer.pdf.

Editor

Penny Rosenberg (she/her) is the editor of Mid-Valley Media. She has a Master of Legal Studies from UCLA Law and a bachelor's in Communications from UCLA. She is conversational in Spanish and fluent in snobby, foodie takes.

