Sweet Home’s newest police chief is a familiar face

Jason Ogden has spent nearly all of his 25-year-long law enforcement career with the Sweet Home Police Department.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 30, he’s now officially leading the agency that first hired him back in 1997.

“Sweet Home has been a great little community,” Ogden said. “Our community has always really been supportive of law enforcement. … It's that tightknit community where if there's an issue people generally rally around to help try to solve problems here, and I love that.

"And it's just a great community to raise a family.”

Working through the ranks

Ogden, 47, was interested in law enforcement as a high school student, but he knew he wanted to get a four-year degree. He attended George Fox University in Newberg, majoring in business and economics. He met his wife at school and married her his senior year of college.

As soon as he graduated, Ogden began applying for police jobs. He started off as a patrol officer and briefly left SHPD in 2002 to work for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office because it was closer to his wife’s family. However, he returned to Sweet Home after about nine months.

And he’s been there ever since.

Upon returning to Sweet Home, Ogden began working his way through the ranks.

He worked in detectives, was promoted to sergeant in 2013, became captain in 2021 and was named interim police chief after former chief Jeff Lynn left the agency to work as a deputy for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in October.

After reviewing both internal and external candidates, the agency officially named him chief.

“When they put me in the interim position, I knew after a couple of weeks in the position that I could say I enjoyed, it and it was the best job I've ever had,” Ogden said.

He applied for the position, and after a recruitment process, City Manager Kelcey Young appointed Ogden as the agency’s newest chief.

He didn’t always plan on being chief, but Ogden said the desire to become the department’s leader came over time as his career progressed.

Looking forward

Now that he’s officially chief, Ogden is ready to make a difference.

“I absolutely love being able to have a positive impact on not only everyone that works here but just in our community,” he said. “I absolutely love to encourage people and just to notice when people are doing a good job, and I really want that to be a priority here, and so I'm just excited about that.”

Ogden said he’s also excited about having a more regular schedule so he can spend time with his wife and six children.

His biggest goal right now is to just settle into the position and get used to the new role, he said. There are projects he’ll want to get to at some point, like upgrading the station, but for now, he’s focused on the present.

“I want (the community) to know just how thankful and how grateful I am to be in this position,” Ogden said. ‘I'm thankful for all of the support that they've shown us for all of these years, and I want them to know that I'm going to do the best job that I can and to have the most positive impact on this community that we can as a police department.”