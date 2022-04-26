Sweet Home man suspected of assault using car

Sweet Home police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting someone with a car in an incident that involved two passes at the victim.

Officers arrested Jesse James Calvin Johnson, 18, on Sunday, April 24 on suspicion of first-degree assault. Court documents allege Johnson unlawfully and intentionally caused serious physical injury to another person using a dangerous weapon.

Johnson was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, April 25 on one count of first-degree assault. During the arraignment, prosecutor Ani Yardumian alleged Johnson ran over the victim with a car and then backed over the victim.

Yardumian told Judge Keith Stein that last she had heard, it was unclear what state the victim was in and whether or not they would survive the injuries.

Stein set Johnson’s security at $150,000 and appointed Edward Talmadge as Johnson’s defense attorney. The next court hearing for the case is scheduled for May 9.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.