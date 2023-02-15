A Sweet Home man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane sentenced 35-year-old Cory James Radley to 240 months in prison during a hearing Wednesday, Feb. 15. Radley was convicted after pleading no contest to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Sweet Home police initially arrested Radley in July. He was arraigned on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of private indecency, first-degree sodomy and coercion.

According to an indictment filed with the court, the crimes took place between June 13, 2021, and July 8, 2022. The sexual abuse charges involved a victim younger than 14.

In exchange for pleading no contest to the four counts of sexual abuse, the rest of the charges were dismissed.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, Kane addressed the victim, who was surrounded by five family members. He encouraged her to not let these incidents define who she is or take away from other aspects of her life.

“This is an injury that can’t be fixed by surgery but can be overcome,” he said.

