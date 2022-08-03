Sweet Home man gets 40 years in prison for child pornography

A Sweet Home man charged with multiple child sex crimes was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 in Linn County Circuit Court.

Michael Anthony Giroux, 37, had pleaded no contest to 11 charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. He was arrested in April.

Judge Brendan Kane delivered the sentence: 44 months for each count, to run consecutively for a total of 484 months. Following Giroux’s presumptive release from the Department of Corrections, he will receive post-prison supervision for 10 years minus time served.

Based on his prolific criminal history involving sex-related convictions, Kane said Giroux is ineligible for alternative correction programs, though he does qualify for earned time and good time.

According to court paperwork, between Aug. 31 and April 14 Giroux possessed graphic visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving multiple children. The documents allege that each recording is of a different child.

The Albany Police Department arrested Giroux on April 14 on suspicion of several counts of child pornography. The charged documents state that Giroux waived indictment and pleaded no contest to the charges on July 27.

Prosecutor Conor McCahill called child sex crimes “a scourge in this country,” and asked the court to impose the full sentence.

Both McCahill and Defense attorney Erik Moeller declined a request for comment following the sentencing.