Sweet Home man arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man following a robbery.

Officers arrested Jacob Reginald Bliss, 47, on Friday, May 27 on suspicion of second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of weapon and first-degree criminal mischief.

Court documents allege that on March 7, Bliss injured someone using a deadly or dangerous weapon. Bliss also allegedly robbed the victim while “in the course of committing or attempting to commit theft or unauthorized use of a vehicle.”

Court documents also allege Bliss damaged the victim’s vehicle.

Bliss was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, May 31. During the arraignment, Judge Brendan Kane appointed Dillon Duxbury as Bliss' defense attorney and set the defendant's bail at $100,000.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 13.

