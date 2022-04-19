Sweet Home man arrested on suspicion of child pornography

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man on suspicion of multiple counts of child pornography.

Officers arrested Michael Anthony Giroux, 37, on Thursday, April 14 on a charge of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on nine counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, on or between Aug. 31 and April 14 Giroux possessed visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving children. Each count allegedly involves a different sexually explicit recording and a different child, according to court documents.

During Giroux’s arraignment, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Keith Stein set the defendant’s bail at $250,000 and appointed Erik Moeller as defense attorney.

Giroux’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

