Sweet Home man arrested for alleged stabbing

The Corvallis Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man for allegedly stabbing someone.

Officers arrested Alex Villicama Ramos, 22, on Sunday, Aug. 14 on suspicion of first-degree assault, according to a news release from CPD. Ramos is also known as Adolfo Elias Pablo-Ramos, according to court documents.

On Sept. 4, 2021, CPD responded to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Emergency Room for reports of a stabbing victim, the news release said. The victim was identified as an 18-year-old Corvallis resident.

Corvallis police detectives assisted with the investigation and determined Ramos was the alleged suspect. They discovered the victim and Ramos were reportedly involved in an altercation and Ramos had allegedly stabbed the victim. Detectives determined they had probable cause to arrest Ramos, but they were unable to locate him at the time.

On Sunday, CPD officers responded to an unrelated assault and came into contact with Ramos, according to the news release. Officers at the scene recognized Ramos and contacted the investigating detective on the case. Officers took Ramos into custody and lodged him at the Benton County Jail.

Ramos was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday, Aug. 15 on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Ramos allegedly caused serious physical injury to the individual, court documents state.

According to Oregon's online court database, during the arraignment, Judge Joan Demarest appointed Christian Strahl as Ramos' defense attorney and set bail at $50,000. The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Aug. 18.