Sweet Home man arrested for alleged armed robbery at deli

A Sweet Home man is accused of allegedly robbing a local deli using a weapon.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Randy James Scott, 57, Friday Dec. 9 on suspicion of first-degree robbery, menacing, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and harassment.

Court documents allege Scott stole $1,000 or more from Mr. Lucky’s Deli, 1207 Long St., on Friday, Dec. 9. He was allegedly armed with a dangerous or deadly weapon which he used to threaten a victim.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Dec. 12 on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree theft.