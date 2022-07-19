Sweet Home man arrested following crash that injured youth

The driver involved in a Highway 20 commercial vehicle crash that seriously injured a youth is now in jail.

Oregon State Police arrested Timothy Wade Shockey, 41, of Sweet Home on Monday, July 18, according to the Linn County Jail website. Shockey was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2 or higher.

The charges stem from a Friday, July 15 single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 at milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A news release from OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene at around 5:59 p.m.

Shockey was reportedly westbound when he left the highway and crashed down a steep embankment on the north side of the road. The truck came to a rest near the Santiam River, according to OSP. The vehicle was recovered July 16.

Shockey was rescued and transported by ambulance with nonlife-threatening injuries. The news release said Shockey showed signs of impairment.

The juvenile passenger, whose age and name were not provided, was transported to Portland by life flight after the crash, according to OSP.

Oregon State Police are continuing the investigation.

Shockey is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit court Tuesday afternoon, July 19 on alleged charges of DUII, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, second-degree assault and first-degree animal abuse.

The assault charge stems from Shockey allegedly causing serious injury to another human. He is also accused of intentionally, knowingly or recklessly and cruelly causing the death of a dog.

In a notice filed with the court Tuesday morning, the prosecution issued a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence if Shockey is found guilty. In the notice, the state indicated that's based on the allegation that “the degree of loss or harm was significantly greater than typical for such offense.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.