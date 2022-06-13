Sweet Home man allegedly assaults someone with ‘chunk of concrete’

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man for allegedly assaulting someone with a piece of concrete.

Officers arrested Raymond Manuel McKendree, 20, on Thursday, June 9. The reported assault is said to have taken place the same day McKendree was arrested.

According to court documents, McKendree allegedly used a “chunk of concrete” to assault the victim. McKendree also allegedly strangled the victim and damaged the victim’s car window/windshield.

McKendree was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9 on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation and second-degree criminal mischief. According to Oregon’s online court database, Judge Keith Stein appointed Michael Lowry as the defendant’s defense attorney and set McKendree’s bail at $50,000.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1