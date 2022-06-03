Sweet Home man accused of sexually abusing minor

The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man under the suspicion of sexually abusing a minor.

Officers arrested Bobby Alan Erickson, 28, on June 2. He was held in Linn County Jail on a charge of sexual abuse.

Court documents allege Erickson sexually abused a person younger than 14 on or between December 2021 and May 2022. The alleged abuse is said to have occurred at a residence in Sweet Home.

Erickson is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, June 3 on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

