Still missing: 2 runaways from Oregon Youth Authority in Albany

Two women who ran away from Oregon Youth Authority custody in Albany on May 16 are still missing, according to a news release.

The two missing women are Kayli Benshoof, 19, and Savanah Howes, 19. Both runaways were in custody of the OYA Young Women’s Transition Program in Albany. They were attending a supervised treatment program when they left without permission, according to the news release.

Benshoof was committed to Oregon Youth Authority custody in December out of Columbia County. Howes was committed to custody in July 2020 out of Multnomah County.

According to Oregon Youth Authority , the Young Women’s Transition Program is a step-down transitional facility designed to prepare youth to re-enter the community. Transitional facilities have less security than youth correctional facilities.

Jenny Smith, Oregon Youth Authority communications director, urged members of the public to call 911 if they see the pair.

