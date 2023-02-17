Editor's note: This article contains descriptions of violent acts.

A Stayton man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing his father and the attempted murder of this grandfather.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wynhausen sentenced 26-year-old Joshua Elbert Nelson to 264 months in prison following his convictions of first-degree manslaughter and attempted murder.

A deceased dad

Nelson was initially arrested for the murder of his father, Timothy Nelson, after a March 16, 2019, incident.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near Stayton after receiving reports of an assault. After arriving at the scene, they found Timothy Nelson, 50, lying on the ground.

Timothy, Joshua and Robert Nelson all lived at the home. Robert Nelson was Timothy’s father and Joshua’s grandfather.

Responding deputies determined Timothy Nelson had been killed, though details were sketchy in initial media reports.

During Friday’s sentencing, prosecutor Douglas Prince said Joshua Nelson used a shovel to attack his father that night. It was unclear what led to the altercation or who initiated it.

Multiple people indicated during the hearing that there may have been some abuse over the years or a contentious relationship between Joshua and Timothy Nelson.

“This did not start that night,” defense attorney Thomas Hill said.

Before the fight, the two Nelsons had been at a bar because Joshua Nelson had asked his father for a ride.

According to Prince, after arriving home, Joshua Nelson “bludgeoned and chopped his father’s head open.”

The blows removed parts of Timothy Nelson’s skull and exposed parts of his brain, Prince said.

After the killing, Joshua Nelson ran back inside the home. Robert Nelson saw his son dying and went to confront Joshua Nelson.

At this point, Joshua Nelson knocked his grandfather down, straddled him and started choking him.

Eventually, Joshua got up and fled back into the home. Robert Nelson died almost a year later, in February 2020.

The Linn County Regional SWAT Team arrived, and after six hours, Joshua Nelson surrendered.

He was indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

A family changed

During the sentencing, Robert Nelson’s remaining son spoke on behalf of his now deceased father. He implied that the damage Joshua Nelson caused that night in 2019 forever changed Robert Nelson and eventually led to his death soon after.

“I don’t think he ever recovered from that,” he said. He added that Robert Nelson would have wanted his grandson to learn from this and get his life back together.

Joshua Nelson’s mother also spoke during the hearing. She said Joshua Nelson had always excelled at school and sports before the incident. He went to college on a scholarship but had returned home to Oregon to help take care of Robert Nelson.

She asked Wynhausen to have mercy on her son and said Timothy Nelson would not have wanted his son to have so many years of his life wasted in prison.

“Joshua Nelson is not a throw-away person,” defense attorney Hill said.

The sentence

The prosecution and defense came to an agreement prior to sentencing, although Hill acknowledged neither party was satisfied with the deal.

Wynhausen opted to follow the agreement, saying Joshua Nelson’s force exceeded what would be considered self-defense.

“What you took away from your father is something that can’t be comprehended,” he said.

Wynhausen sentenced Joshua Nelson to 14.5 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and 7.5 years for the attempted murder charge. All other charges were dismissed.

