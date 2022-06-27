South Carolina man arrested for alleged sex crimes in Linn County

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Linn County.

Deputies arrested Jeramiah Garrett-Miles Cook-Randall, 19, on Sunday, June 26 on suspicion of multiple sex crimes.

An indictment filed with Linn County Circuit Court on Nov. 24, 2021 alleges Cook-Randall sexually abused a minor younger than 12 between May 2019 and July 2019. The indictment lists two separate incidents with three counts of sex crimes each.

Cook-Randall is accused of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

Five witnesses appeared before the grand jury prior to the indictment, according to court documents, and bail was set at $100,000 in November.

Cook-Randall was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday, June 27.

