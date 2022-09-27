 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's office investigating death at Benton County Jail

  • Updated
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a custody death at the Benton County Jail.

According to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, jail deputies found a 51-year-old woman unconscious in the main block hallway.

They immediately performed CPR, the news release said, but they were unsuccessful in resuscitating her.

The cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected, BCSO said.

The woman was booked in the jail Aug. 31 on six warrants and was awaiting trial on multiple cases. Her name will be released after next of kin has been notified, according to the sheriff's office. 

