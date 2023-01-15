Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb

In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning.

Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief. As a felony. A trial is set for February.

An observant motorist may sense the color somewhat off the norm for a no-parking zone, more lipstick than fire engine red.

A more observant pedestrian may notice it's not the neatest of paint jobs.

Asked about its sudden appearance, a couple who lives nearby said they can't talk to the media because they're witnesses for the prosecution. But, the man added, it's a wild story.

"Only in Brownsville," he said, as he retreated inside.

To the grand jury

The city received "multiple" complaints when the red curb made its debut on Butte Street at the corner of North Avenue, Brownsville City Administrator Scott McDowell said. They wanted to know if it was done at the city's direction.

It was not.

"Public Works Superintendent Karl Frink and I investigated the complaints and contacted the Sheriff’s Office since the curb painting was not authorized," he said by email.

The Linn County District Attorney's Office initially filed the case in July as a misdemeanor at Brownsville Municipal Court, which has since merged with the Justice Court in Lebanon. The red curb defendant did make an appearance in Brownsville, McDowell said. It may have even been among that court's last sessions.

Misdemeanors are as serious a criminal offense heard in those courts.

But in November, a grand jury upgraded the charge to a felony, and the case moved to Circuit Court in Albany. Other court documents identify the city of Brownsville as the victim of the alleged crime.

Reads the charging document, the accused:

did unlawfully and with the intent to damage property, damage or destroy the curb of a roadway, the property of the city of Brownsville, having no right to do so ... contrary to the statues and against the peace and dignity of the state of Oregon.

In Oregon, the maximum sentence for criminal mischief in the first degree is up to five years in prison and fines of $125,000.

Rather than plead out, "the defendant in the case decided to pursue a trial," McDowell wrote. A jury trial is scheduled for two days in February.

That defendant is Allen Buzzard. He's not exactly a hardened criminal. His record shows only a traffic infraction, a violation of the basic speed rule, from 1999. Apparently, he fought that as well, because he was found not guilty.

"We're innocent until proven guilty by a competent court," Buzzard said in a phone interview.

Who is Allen Buzzard?

The now-retired instructor who taught technology and social studies at Sweet Home Junior High is more gadfly than alleged hooligan. He would regularly attend City Council meetings, opining on a variety of subjects, everything from the former transient tax rate which hurt his side hustle as an Airbnb super host to the bank with which the city should do business.

"Allen is a retired teacher. Shih-Lin is a nurse. We love to visit different countries, cultures, and people from the world over," reads his bio on Airbnb, where a "farm stay" he manages costs $270 a night. He touts his knowledge of all things "Stand By Me," the 1986 classic movie shot at several locations in town.

"I go around Brownsville picking up trash because I love this town," he said.

Buzzard has run for City Council three times — always placing just out of reach of victory — and served on the city's budget committee. In 2021, he applied to serve another term on that committee, as well as the Park Board, but the council selected other applicants.

A precipitating event

A 2018 collision between a pickup truck and a man in a wheelchair trying to cross Main Street moved Buzzard to advocate for safer streets, according to City Council minutes and the man himself.

By 2019, Buzzard was on a crusade to improve crosswalk safety. An Albany Democrat-Herald article from May that year reported that he informed councilors about a petition effort to collect signatures from those who want to see crosswalk improvements.

"Supporters want to work with Linn County to reduce speed limits near the city limits, repair and repaint crosswalks citywide and develop a program by which property developers financially support traffic-impact analysis studies," the paper wrote.

Buzzard said he and the accident victim — Ed Peterman, who has since passed — left believing "the decision had already been made" on city officials' part not to take action.

As late as October 2021, weeks after Peterman's death, Buzzard is recorded in city minutes complaining about speeding on city streets, though there's no talk of Butte Street among several mentioned.

The nexus between the 2018 accident and the Butte-North intersection is not clear. Buzzard said he needed to guard his comments about the case at hand.

"I'm preparing a vigorous defense," he vowed. "I'm prepared to go all the way to the Oregon Supreme Court" if necessary.

His lawyer — who Buzzard described as from the very best criminal defense firm in Benton County, a purposeful out-of-county choice — Corvallis-based Stephen Ensor, declined to comment.

Past conflicts

Buzzard's interactions with McDowell appear strained. In the same meeting in which Buzzard fretted about speeds, according to the Oct. 28, 2021, minutes, unpleasantries bubbled to the surface.

"Mr. Buzzard has made disparaging comments, such as calling Mr. McDowell a 'dictator' on public record," the minutes quote McDowell as saying.

That comment was relayed by a community member the prior meeting. She submitted a statement, typed but with many hand-written addenda, about how she was approached by Buzzard to run for council, to fight off the conservatives by pretending to be one.

Except the woman was a conservative. So, she gave the council a piece of her mind.

"Alan (sic) Buzzard said Scott is a dictator who's suspect because apparently Scott's kids go to Christian school," Veronica Christie wrote in a statement for the record.

According to the minutes, this is exactly how McDowell responded at the next meeting: "There have been many things said by Mr. Buzzard that are not accurate."

McDowell declined to speculate if enmity is motivating Buzzard to dig in his heels.

So why Butte Street?

Of all the streets accommodating both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, Butte Street at North Avenue would likely not make the average Brownsville resident's Top 5 most dangerous list.

Butte features sidewalks. It's 22 feet across, McDowell said.

"The street presents no hazard to the motoring public in my opinion," he wrote in an email.

Twenty-two feet seems gulf-like compared to the minimum proscribed in Neighborhood Street Design Guidelines posted by the state.

"Generally, on streets that carry less than 1,000 vehicles per day, a clear lane width of 12 to 14 feet is adequate for two-way traffic," the publication says.

The International Fire Code, on which Oregon bases its fire code, requires roads to have an unobstructed width of not less than 20 feet for fire department access.

Regardless, both standards are met on Butte. Buzzard was itching to explain more but held his tongue.

"I'm under a gag order by advice of my attorney," he said.

It is one intersection, however, that Buzzard must traverse daily to get about. He lives around the corner.

So how does one go about determining whether a curb should be red? McDowell said first the city would contact the Brownsville Rural Fire District because red curbs are used for fire and emergency vehicles.

There are some general guidelines, but the city may also consult with its engineer, McDowell said.

"Otherwise, it is based on volume of traffic, vision clearance and any other safety parameters that may be applicable to the given situation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Butte Street curb remains red despite its dubious origins.

"Council instructed staff to not return the curb to its original color until the case was finalized," McDowell said.

