Chloe Parker-Richmond, 18, was on track to graduate from Lebanon High School. She was interested in art and active with ROTC. She had a lot she wanted to do post-graduation, even if she wasn’t exactly sure yet what the immediate future looked like.

But Parker-Richmond won’t graduate this June. She was one of four people killed in a two-vehicle crash near Scio on Monday, Jan. 30.

Family remember Parker-Richmond as always lighting up a room and seeing the best in people.

“She was the best person any of us knew,” Hayley Boss, Parker-Richmond’s sister said. “She was always so full of life and always there for other people.”

Parker-Richmond died after Monday’s crash along with Travis Longo, 20, Skye Huskey, 18, and Jessica Petrime, 29.

According to an Oregon State Police news release, Longo was driving on Highway 226 at speeds of more than 100 mph with Parker-Richmond and Huskey in his car. He took a corner at a high rate of speed and collided head-on with a car driven by Petrime.

All four died, and the only survivor was Petrime’s 8-month-old daughter.

Upon learning about the news, Lebanon High School read a statement to students about Parker-Richmond’s death. The school district also mobilized a crisis team to offer drop-in counseling for students and staff.

In its statement, a school district staff member described Chloe “as a ‘sweet, sweet girl.’”

Her family would agree.

“She always saw the best in everyone and was always very understanding,” Boss said.

She added that all her sister ever wanted was to have the family together. Boss said her family is spread out over different states, but they’ve been able to come together in this tragedy, as Parker-Richmond would have wanted.

A memorial service for Parker-Richmond is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Century Park in Lebanon. Family members have set up a GoFundMe page for funeral costs.