Scammers get $20,000 from older Benton County couple

April Fool’s Day was especially cruel for an older Benton County couple who were scammed out of $20,000.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office prevented them from losing another $3,000 to con artists, said Capt. Don Rogers.

A call about the incident came from the outskirts of Corvallis at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1, according to BCSO incident logs.

Officials learned that a woman had been contacted online and told that her bank account had been compromised and she needed to withdraw money. She called a number provided by the scammer and was told to pay the person $20,000 in Bitcoin to solve the problem, which she purchased in Albany, Rogers said.

“Then they asked her to get another $3,000 in gift cards,” Rogers said.

The woman’s husband got suspicious, couldn’t contact his wife and alerted authorities.

A deputy was able to contact the wife at the downtown Corvallis Safeway and prevented her from giving away the gift card numbers.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t an uncommon scam,” Rogers said.

“They’ll either contact you by phone or contact you via computer, and keep you on the phone while you withdraw the money,” he added.

Another somewhat similar case occurred on Feb. 11, Rogers said, where a resident received notification on his computer that he had been hacked and ended up paying approximately $79,000 to the scammer.

Rogers stressed that no legitimate business is going to force customers or clients to go to a store and make them purchase Bitcoin or gift cards, all while keeping them on the phone.

“If you have any doubt as to whether or not the call is real, hang up, call your local police department, your sheriff’s office, or call the business back. Do not call the number they provide you,” Rogers said.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

