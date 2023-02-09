Linn County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Roseburg man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Deputies arrested Jason Earl Loughmiller, 50, on charges of attempted murder, strangulation, assault and more.

A secret indictment filed in January alleges on or around Dec. 10, Loughmiller tried to cause the death of a victim in an act of domestic violence. Details are sketchy, but the indictment also accuses Loughmiller of strangling and assaulting the victim.

He is also accused of assaulting another victim and putting multiple other people in fear of serious physical injury.

Loughmiller is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on charges of attempted murder, strangulation, tampering with a witness, two counts of fourth-degree assault and five counts of menacing.

The tampering with a witness charge stems from a Jan. 12 incident in which Loughmiller allegedly tried to convince a potential witness to offer false testimony or to miss an official proceeding.