Rescuers find 1 of 2 missing kayakers near Monroe

One of two missing kayakers has been found dead on the Long Tom River near Monroe.

A 26-year-old man’s body was found around 9 or 10 a.m. Monday, April 25 and was recovered from the river, Benton County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Christopher Duffitt confirmed Monday afternoon.

As of deadline, a multi-agency search that includes drones and people on the ground was continuing for a 23-year-old woman. Lane County Search and Rescue is providing a dive team to assist, according to Duffitt.

The kayakers were reported missing by a family member at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, April 24 when they didn’t get out of the river near where their vehicle was parked at Monroe City Park, according to BCSO public information officer Jaimi Glass.

Deputies searched until 11 p.m. Sunday but could not locate the pair, Glass said.

Family members of both kayakers have been assisting in the search, Duffitt said.

“It’s very difficult,” he said. “But we want to make sure we’re thinking about the needs and the emotions of the family and letting them be involved as much as possible.”

Duffitt said that according to family members, the kayakers put in on the river in an area north of Ferguson Road. The end destination is believed to have been the city park.

The man was found roughly between the two locations, as were most of the items found by searchers, in a roughly 100-yard area where search efforts are focused.

“The river is also moving pretty swift, so the search (area) could be larger,” Duffitt said.

It’s not clear what happened to the pair, but all indications are some kind of unfortunate accident occurred, he added. The search was scheduled to continue until dark if the woman is not found, and will return in the morning if necessary.

The two set out mid-day Saturday and were last heard from around 5 p.m. that day, according to the Duffitt. One kayak has been recovered, and the other is believed to have been located but not recovered.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media.

Maddie Pfeifer is the public safety/crime and courts reporter for Mid-Valley Media. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Portland.