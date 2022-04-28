Re-dedication ceremony for local fallen officers scheduled for May 3

A re-dedication ceremony for three fallen officers is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 3 at the Oregon State Police general headquarters, 3565 Trelstad Ave. SE, Salem.

A new Fallen Officer Memorial sign honoring Albany Police Department Jason Hoerauf, Senior Trooper Maria Mignano and OSP Sgt. John Burright will be displayed during the ceremony.

Weather permitting, the old sign will be taken down and the new one will be erected, according to OSP Capt. Stephanie Bigman.

Hoerauf and Mignano were killed following a Sept. 4, 2001, incident where the officers were struck on the side of Interstate 5 while assisting a disabled motorist. Burright died May 4, 2021, at the Mennonite Home in Albany after a 20-year battle with disabling injuries he sustained from that same crash.

Burright’s name will also be added to a memorial wall May 3 at 1 p.m. at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training during the Oregon Fallen Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Ceremony. In a February news release, the agency said this ceremony would be closed to the public due to public health concerns.

