CORVALLIS POLICE
Blackmail — Wednesday, 3000 block Southwest Long Avenue. A man reported that he was being blackmailed by someone he met online. The man said the person he met asked him for a nude video of himself and when he sent the video, the person demanded $1,000 and threatened to post it online. The officer gave the man cybersecurity advice.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Household theft — 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, 36000 block Fisher St., Scio. A caller reported the theft of garden and household appliances valued at $750.
Vandalism — 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, 40000 block Highway 228, Sweet Home. A caller reported a broken window on a vacant home. Entry was made and a roll of carpet was taken. The window was valued at $200 and the carpet was valued at $400.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Domestic assault — From Monday afternoon. Andrew James Freitag of Sweet Home was charged with fourth-degree assault, strangulation and menacing. All of the charges were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 18 and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Stolen vehicle — From Monday afternoon. Leviticus Blue Clifton, 35, of Salem, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 20 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Forged instrument — From Monday afternoon. Molly Delight Terwilleger, 27, of Salem, was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and giving false information to a police officer. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 20. The forged instrument was a fake $50 bill. The LCSO investigated the case.
Theft — From Tuesday afternoon. Joel Douglas Mottinger, 48, of Albany, was charged with first-degree theft. The crime allegedly occurred on Sept. 5 and the case was investigated by the APD.
Identity theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Clifford Allen Sizemore, 39, of Albany, was charged with identity theft and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred in July and the APD was the investigating agency.
Computer crime — From Wednesday afternoon. Daisy June Cruz of Salem was charged with two counts of computer crime, two counts of second-degree theft and first-degree failure to appear. The crimes allegedly occurred in June and were investigated by the APD.
Shoplift robbery — From Wednesday afternoon. Vincent Sears Wells, 39, of Albany, was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, harassment and two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct. Those crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and were investigated by the Lebanon Police Department. In a separate case, Wells was charged with possession of methamphetamine and second-degree theft.
Attempt to elude — From Thursday afternoon. Jesus Torres-Ascencio, 32, of Lebanon, was arraigned on an indictment with charges of felony attempt to elude and criminal driving while suspended. The crimes allegedly occurred in October 2010.