Public Safety Log (Aug. 17)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Trailer break-in – 10:19 a.m. Friday, 32900 block Highway 99E, Tangent. A trailer was broken into and hundreds of dollars worth of tools were taken.

Injury crash – 1:42 p.m. Saturday, 32900 block Brewster Road, near Lebanon. A Honda collided with a Dodge that was pulling a boat, which came off its trailer. The driver of the Honda, Jennifer Robinson, 43, was taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She also was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Stolen generator – 1:51 p.m. Saturday, 40100 block Mountain Home Drive, near Sweet Home. A generator worth nearly $5,000 was reported stolen.

Motorcycle crash – 3:41 p.m. Saturday, near Quartzville Road and N. River Drive. John Bay, 30, was taken to a hospital for treatment after a single vehicle crash.

Birthday party denied – 8:04 p.m., 44200 block Camp Morrison Drive, near Scio. BLM and a deputy responded after receiving a report of multiple vehicles loaded with pallets going up the roadway. Law enforcement located a large group having a birthday party and a bonfire. The group was directed to put out the bonfire and warned of potential violations.

Armed disturbance – 10:25 p.m. Saturday, 43100 block Rodgers Mountain Loop, Scio. An armed disturbance was reported. Deputies responded and Christopher Lyttle, 39, of Salem, was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of harassment.

