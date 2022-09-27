Portland man accused of sex crimes in Benton County

Corvallis police have arrested a Portland man on suspicion of multiple sex crimes believed to have been committed in Benton County.

Officers arrested Brodi Michael Madrid, 20, on Monday, Sept. 26. He is accused of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of fourth-degree assault.

According to court documents, Madrid is accused of sexually abusing someone who was incapable of giving consent due to physical helplessness on or around Sept. 26. Madrid also allegedly injured the person.

Madrid was scheduled to be arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27.