Polk County man arrested following fatal crash between Scio and Jefferson

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Falls City man in connection to an April 16 fatal car crash between Jefferson and Scio.

Deputies arrested Edward Gordon Miller, 58, on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide, first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving, according to a news release from LSCO.

The charges stem from a two-vehicle fatal car crash that happened Saturday night in the 36300 block of Jefferson-Scio Drive, east of Jefferson and west of Scio in Linn County. The other driver, Ronald Dennis Rogers, 61, of Scio, sustained fatal injuries.

According to the agency, deputies responded to the crash at around 8:44 p.m. Through investigation, deputies discovered Miller was heading east on Jefferson-Scio Drive in the westbound lane in a 2010 Subaru Forrester when he struck a 1996 Toyota Tercel operated by Rogers head-on. Rogers was pronounced dead at scene.

Miller was transported to the Salem Hospital where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Alcohol was allegedly a factor in the crash, according to LCSO. Miller was taken into custody after being released from the hospital. He was booked into Linn County Jail.

Members of the Scio Fire Department, Jefferson Fire Department, Linn County Road Department, Major Accident Investigation Team, the State Medical Examiner’s Office and AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home assisted LCSO with the crash and investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Dakotah Hinrichs at 541-967-3950.

