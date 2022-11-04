Police, with assistance from K9, make drug bust in Linn County

An Oregon State Police Trooper and his K9 partner confiscated 83 pounds of suspected cocaine from a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Linn County.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, a senior trooper from the Salem Area Command stopped a vehicle for following too close, unlawful window tint and a speed violation on Interstate 5 near milepost 228, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed "signs of criminal activity," the news release said, and requested consent to search the vehicle. The occupants denied the request.

The trooper then deployed his drug detection K9 partner who alerted to the odor of controlled substances, according to the release.

A search uncovered around 83 pounds of suspected cocaine and a firearm concealed in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Adolfo Martinez, and the passenger, 23-year-old Carlos Martinez, are both from Renton, Washington. Police took both men into custody and booked them in jail pending federal charges, according to the news release.

Detectives from the OSP Criminal Investigations Division Drug Enforcement Section, special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration based out of Salem and the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Oregon all assisted with the investigation.

