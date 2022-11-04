 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Police, with assistance from K9, make drug bust in Linn County

  • 0
  • Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

Scenes from a multi-car crash on I5 south on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

An Oregon State Police Trooper and his K9 partner confiscated 83 pounds of suspected cocaine from a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Linn County.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, a senior trooper from the Salem Area Command stopped a vehicle for following too close, unlawful window tint and a speed violation on Interstate 5 near milepost 228, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

Martinez_press_release_photo1.jpeg

An Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Linn County and discovered more than 80 pounds of cocaine.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed "signs of criminal activity," the news release said, and requested consent to search the vehicle. The occupants denied the request.

The trooper then deployed his drug detection K9 partner who alerted to the odor of controlled substances, according to the release.

A search uncovered around 83 pounds of suspected cocaine and a firearm concealed in the vehicle.

People are also reading…

Martinez_press_release_photo2.jpeg

An Oregon State Police drug detection K9 alerted its partner to the odor of controlled substances in a vehicle during a traffics stop on Interstate 5 Thursday, Nov. 3.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Adolfo Martinez, and the passenger, 23-year-old Carlos Martinez, are both from Renton, Washington. Police took both men into custody and booked them in jail pending federal charges, according to the news release. 

Detectives from the OSP Criminal Investigations Division Drug Enforcement Section, special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration based out of Salem and the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Oregon all assisted with the investigation.

0 Comments
1
0
1
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

I5 Car crash

I5 Car crash

Scenes from a multi-car crash on I5 south on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News