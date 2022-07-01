Police say Corvallis bus driver intended to make Molotov cocktail

Corvallis police removed a city bus driver while on duty and arrested her Wednesday, June 29, suspecting that she was intending to build Molotov cocktails.

A Corvallis woman reportedly called police after she feared her roommate, 26-year-old Mia Lang, was building incendiary bombs of kerosene in glass bottles in their apartment ahead of an abortion-related protest in Salem, according to an officer’s statement in a probable cause affidavit.

Lang has been a bus driver with Corvallis Transit System for seven months. Seattle-based MTRWestern, which provides bus service for Corvallis, placed Lang on unpaid administrative leave, according to company President Jeremy Butzlaff.

“I can tell you right now she is not driving for Corvallis Transit,” Butzlaff said.

According to police, the informant reportedly told officers that in early June, Lang had started “to hang out” with a person identified in the affidavit only as Fen, who they allege helped Lang make the Molotov cocktails.

The roommate reportedly told police she felt she had a moral obligation to call police.

“She felt Lang was about to do something that she could not be quiet about,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Lang allegedly placed a gallon of kerosene in a Honda Fit on June 11, according to the woman in the police statement. Police report the woman said she didn’t know what Lang was doing with the kerosene.

“She asked Lang if she was going to a BBQ as Lang was generally a homebody,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The woman said Lang acted increasingly “radical” throughout June, “spurred by Fen,” alleging Lang came home from a demonstration on June 24 in Salem and excitedly described testing a Molotov cocktail, according to the affidavit.

A Corvallis officer found a Honda Fit matching the description of Lang’s in a parking lot outside the apartment early Wednesday morning. He reportedly looked through a window and saw a gallon of kerosene in a rear seat foot well, according to a report in the affidavit.

Police arrested Lang at the Downtown Transit Center.

Butzlaff said police did not notify the busing provider before the arrest.

“This was a surprise to all of us,” Butzlaff said.

Lang was held in the Benton County Jail on felony charges of possession and manufacturing a destructive device. Judge Joan Demarest set Lang’s bail at $100,000, according to a court order. The court order requires Lang to contact Benton County Behavioral Health when released. The court also ordered Lang to not contact her roommate.

Lang’s case is scheduled for a status check July 11.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.