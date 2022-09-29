Police looking for this SUV involved in Corvallis hit-and-run

Corvallis police are looking for a Ford Expedition connected to a Monday, Sept. 26 hit and run that left an Oregon State University student in the hospital.

According to an agency news release, detectives are looking for a light green Ford Expedition with a model year ranging from 1997-2001. The vehicle appears to have a yellow/amber colored light on the roof near the front of the car as well as damage to the passenger-side rear quarter panel, police say.

The vehicle of interest was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard on Monday.

Aliyah Lopez, 21, suffered extensive injuries from the crash. Medics transported her to the Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical facility, where she is receiving treatment for traumatic injuries.

Detectives are seeking more information or video related to the Ford Expedition. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christy Molina at 541-766-6782 or christy.molina@corvallisoregon.gov.