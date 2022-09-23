Police investigating gunshot in South Corvallis

Corvallis police are investigating a gunshot in South Corvallis.

According to a Police Department news release, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest Tunison Avenue at around 5:13 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. A caller reported hearing a gunshot and an unknown man yelling.

After arriving, officers could not locate any involved individuals or injured individuals. According to the news release, officers did find evidence of at least one gunshot.

The incident happened adjacent to Lincoln Elementary School, but police said there is no evidence the gunshot is related to the school.

Officers continue to investigate, but there is no current danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corvallis PD at 541-766-6924.