Police arrest Brownsville man in connection with double-fatal crash

The Oregon State Police have arrested a Brownsville man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to a May double fatal motor vehicle crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home.

Police arrested Robert Prettyman, 34, and booked him in the Linn County Jail following a grand jury secret indictment filed with Linn County Circuit Court.

Prettyman is accused of two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of third-degree assault.

The crash

The charges stem from a head-on motor vehicle crash May 14 on Highway 20 that killed Carl Curtis, 79, and his passenger, Yvonne Levy, 73, both of Huntington Beach, California.

The crash occurred northwest of Sweet Home at about 4:45 p.m., according to an Oregon State Police news release at the time. Prettyman was reportedly driving a red Mazda 3 eastbound near Liberty Road when he swerved across all lanes of traffic, hit the westbound shoulder and swerved back into the eastbound lanes.

The Mazda then collided with a Nissan Versa operated by Curtis, the news release said.

Medics transported Prettyman to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. A 4-year-old child that was a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, OSP said.

Highway 20 was closed for four hours during the investigation. Sweet Home Fire District, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.

Formally charged

Almost six months after the crash, Prettyman was due in Linn County Circuit Court for an arraignment Friday afternoon, Nov. 4.

Shortly after the crash, OSP said it needed any witnesses who observed Prettyman driving prior to the crash to come forward.

According to the indictment, 12 witnesses appeared before the grand jury, including seven people associated with Oregon State Police.

The court document alleges Prettyman recklessly caused the deaths of Curtis and Levy as well as seriously injured another victim.

At the time the indictment was filed Thursday, Nov. 3, security was set at $150,000.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Prettyman has retained Kyla Mazhary-Clark as his defense attorney.